Video: “They talked about me but left the best part out”- Uche Elendu opens up on her hurt as she throws shade

Uche Elendu, a Nollywood actress, has quietly criticized her colleague and erstwhile best friend, Angela Okorie.

Angela Okorie went on a rant last month, accusing Uche and her cohorts of mocking her in her pain.

Uche noticed on her Instagram page how they talked about her but left out the finest portions.

She reminded Angela of the moments when she had inspired, encouraged, and prayed for her.

Even though it hurt, she’d keep living and wouldn’t let it stop her from being herself.

She believes that someone who genuinely merits her will one day offer her ‘her’ flowers.

“They talked about you sis, but they left the best parts out…..

You INSPIRED them, you ENCOURAGED them, and you also PRAYED for them. I know it hurts, but keep living girl! God said a table is being prepared for you”.

“AMEN.

Don’t stop being YOU! You’ll definitely get your flowers from those who truly deserve you”.