Video: They Tagged Me ‘Lord Of the Rings’ Because I Dated My Husband For 10years Before Marriage” Singer Mo’Cheddah Opens Up [Video]

The singer, who loves to keep a private life, has recounted how she was mocked because she dated her husband for over a decade before they got married.

Mo’Cheddah made this known in an interview with podcast host, Tea With Tay.

Mo’Cheddah, revealed that she was called ‘Lord of The Rings’ for dating her husband for so long. According to her, that was her nickname for some point.

The mother of one, who met her husband at age 17, spoke about how music connected her with her partner. She disclosed that Osagie, who was once a manager to Wizkid, introduced her to her partner, though at that time, she was only focused on her career.

However, when she got to meet him, he taught her how to be happy without seeking validation from the world.

Speaking on her wedding, Mo’Cheddah revealed that there was no phone at her wedding, as everything was kept very private.

She said, “I started dating when I was 17. I met my husband through music, Osagie introduced us, though at that time, I didn’t want to date.

They use to call me ‘Lord of the Rings’ because we dated for so long. That was my nickname at some point.

When I got to know myself, I was happy in real life. That’s what my husband taught me. I didn’t need to show people that I was happy. Didn’t need their validation.

Speaking on her personal life, she said, “I love my private life and I don’t share it. There was no phone at my wedding. We weren’t living together before we got married and we have been together for 10years”.

Mo’Cheddah tied the knot with her husband, Prince Bukunyi Olateru Olagbegi in May 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021.