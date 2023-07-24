Video: “They said the show is toxic and wouldn’t return to BBN” – Christy O shocked at seeing some co-stars on ‘All Stars’

Christy O expressed surprise at seeing the same people who had vowed never to return to BBNaija due to its toxicity.

However, these same people returned and even wore the most gleaming dresses to the event.

Christy O, an ex-BBNaija housemate, expressed surprise to see some of her colleagues who vowed never to return to the BBN show wearing the shiniest dress to the new edition.

The brand influencer took to Twitter to react after the latest season of the show, which featured some of the show’s most well-known stars from previous seasons, premiered on Sunday.

Christy O expressed surprise at seeing the same people who had vowed never to return to BBNaija due to its toxicity.

However, these same people returned and even wore the most gleaming dresses to the event.

She tweeted…

“It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk .

BBNaijaAllStars”

It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk . #BBNaijaAllStars — Christy O (@iamchristyO) July 23, 2023

“I am stanning only one lady” — Maria Chike declares support for Mercy Eke

In other news Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, took to social media to express her heartfelt support and love for her co-reality star and best friend, Mercy Eke, who has made a dramatic return to Biggie’s house for the second time.

Maria made it clear in a tweet and an Instagram post that she is completely behind Mercy and believes she will win the competition.

Mercy’s undeniable talents and charisma were lauded by Maria, who declared her the winner.

“Only stanning one lady! The winner obviously. I trust her dress to be a Killa, she tweeted.“

On her Instagram page, Maria excitedly welcomed Mercy back to the Big Brother house, proclaiming her as the “Queen of entertainment.”

She wrote;

“She’s back!! Queen of entertainment is back. Let’s go”.