Video: They Rough Handled Me – Korra Obidi Cries Out Over a Heartbreaking Experience

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian dancer and singer, has spoken out about her painful experience of being mistreated.

The artist, who lives in the United States, expressed her displeasure with the treatment she received from police officers while driving along a Lagos street.

In an Instagram post, she shared her disappointment with how the officers handled her and her friend during a routine inspection of their vehicle.

Korra cited one instance in which a police officer ignored their request to lock the car doors for a thorough examination of their documents.

She also mentioned another incident in which an officer checked the interior of the car while kneeling in the driver’s seat.

During a light meal, the officers conducted a bag and personal belongings search, which Korra found to be rough.

In response, Korra called on the police to prioritize apprehending corrupt politicians instead of targeting the youth.

She believes that redirecting their efforts could help alleviate the high fuel prices in the country.

In her words; “Attempting Taco Tuesday in Lagos. Several police stops with random men manhandling me and searching my bag and personal belongings @frankhasaplan.

Lagos Police, let the youth breath for God’s sake. If you dedicate this much energy to catching politicians who are looting, fuel will not be #560 Naira today. SMH.”

Her story has sparked discussions on social media, with many showing support for Korra and demanding better treatment from law enforcement.

