Video: “They picked you on the road”- Nigerians ridicules Judy Austin following Pete Edochie’s praises on May Edochie

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has been mocked online following an interview with her father-in-law, Pete Edochie.

He confirmed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

He stated that he had no idea Yul had a second wife.

He went on to praise May Edochie, whom he attributed with the success of her and Yul’s 18-year marriage.

The veteran described May as not simply his daughter-in-law, but his adored, claiming that he loves her more than his sons’ previous marriages.

Singing her accolades, he remarked on how many people underestimate May, whom he described as highly bright and a computer expert.

Pete Edochie’s dismissal of her as a foreign and infested woman has made her a social media parody.

Many noted how none of Edochie’s family love Judy or are on her side.

Reactions

One Natasha Blessing Rasaq wrote, “Judy you nor get shame the family doesn’t even want you

One Tatty Girl wrote, “Na road they pick u, you are not even accepted in the family. Rita Edochie was right after all

One Jane Francis Madu wrote, “So nah pick them pick you..no be marry

One Fragile Starr wrote, “Omo Judy should dive her head in Mud. The innuendos he used for her

One Linda Chivoro wrote, “Na so maggot fill your head. No sense at all. The downfall of Yul

One Iyke Steel wrote, “Judy is not welcomed in that family

One Ginis Favoured wrote, “Judy’s family must be one of a family. So they gave out Judy’s hand in marriage without Yul’s family. Especially when the father is very much alive