Video: “They look good together” – Netizens hails WhiteMoney’s new song as he plays lovers’ role with Phyna

Big Brother Naija winners, Phyna and WhiteMoney, recently caused an online buzz over a video of them together.

WhiteMoney recently released new music, ‘Jada’ and previewed the song with a visual featuring co-reality star, Phyna, as his lover.

The clip showed Phyna laughing sheepishly as the ‘Selense’ crooner stared at her while mesmerizing her with the lyrics of the song.

Taking to his Instagram page, WhiteMoney wrote;

“Na this kind love dey sweet pass o. Jada experience with the Hype Priestess @unusualphyna Who deyyyyy!!!”

The video melted many hearts on social media as BBNaija fans commented on how good both stars looked together as winners.

See some of the reactions culled below:

bensonokonkwo

My two favourite winners🏆 😂😂😂

sagadeolu

@unusualphyna I see you girl! 😍

sagadeolu

This kind love na throwback for 9ja now o😂😍

bensonokonkwo

👏👏Very hilarious 😂😂😂

_ada_aaa

So beautiful 👏❤️

bossladynabi

Beautiful

eni_olami1

This is Beautiful😍

officialellar

So cuteeee

rosezynella

I love this❤️

sheriebanda

Beautiful 🔥

topsybeautyworldnhairline

Who deyyyyyyyyyyyy

ligh.t3180

I go love ooo white Money

ujucute

See me blushing naa