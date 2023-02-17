ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “They look good together” – Netizens hails WhiteMoney’s new song as he plays lovers’ role with Phyna

  • The clip showed Phyna laughing sheepishly as Whitemoney stared at her while mesmerizing her with the lyrics of the song.
  • The video melted many hearts on social media as BBNaija fans commented on how good both stars looked together as winners.


Big Brother Naija winners, Phyna and WhiteMoney, recently caused an online buzz over a video of them together.

WhiteMoney recently released new music, ‘Jada’ and previewed the song with a visual featuring co-reality star, Phyna, as his lover.

The clip showed Phyna laughing sheepishly as the ‘Selense’ crooner stared at her while mesmerizing her with the lyrics of the song.

Taking to his Instagram page, WhiteMoney wrote;

“Na this kind love dey sweet pass o. Jada experience with the Hype Priestess @unusualphyna Who deyyyyy!!!”

The video melted many hearts on social media as BBNaija fans commented on how good both stars looked together as winners.

See some of the reactions culled below:

bensonokonkwo
My two favourite winners🏆 😂😂😂

sagadeolu
@unusualphyna I see you girl! 😍

sagadeolu
This kind love na throwback for 9ja now o😂😍

bensonokonkwo
👏👏Very hilarious 😂😂😂

_ada_aaa
So beautiful 👏❤️

bossladynabi
Beautiful

eni_olami1
This is Beautiful😍

officialellar
So cuteeee

rosezynella
I love this❤️

sheriebanda
Beautiful 🔥

topsybeautyworldnhairline
Who deyyyyyyyyyyyy

ligh.t3180
I go love ooo white Money

ujucute
See me blushing naa

