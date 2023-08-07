ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “They lack domestic skills” – Kiddwaya speaks on why he can’t date any female housemate

Kiddwaya, the son of an extremely wealthy family, had reservations about engaging in romantic connections with any of the female housemates on BBNaija All Stars.

His criticisms focused on the women’s perceived lack of vital “wife material” attributes.

During a casual conversation with his fellow housemate Pere, Kiddwaya openly aired his reservations about the women in the house’s careless approach.

He stated that they looked to lack fundamental domestic skills such as cooking and cleaning, relegating them to mere existences on the show.

In part of his words;

“The behavior these women have exhibited in the last two weeks has made me realize that there’s nothing I want to do with them. I haven’t seen any cook, or clean; I’ve not seen any wife material in them.”

