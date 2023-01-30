ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “They couldn’t kill the vibe”- May Edochie seemingly throws shade as Judy Austin hangs out with Pete Edochie

  • Just recently in what seems like a shade May Edochie took to Instagram to post a video of herself and Lanre Makun’s wife living their best lives.

May Yul Edochie, actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, has cast a subtle jab at him and his second wife.

In her caption, May Edochie stated that no one can kill vibe.*

“Sunday vibes with the Snow White queen @cutemisianoskincare. They couldn’t kill the vibe”.

This is possibly a swipe at her family husband’s for finally acknowledging his second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy Austin took to Instagram to post images of herself on set with Pete Edochie. The actress is now producing a new film starring Pete Edochie and her hubby, Yul Edochie.

The viral photo fueled many to accuse the seasoned actor of endorsing Judy and Yul’s marriage.

