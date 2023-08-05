ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “They called me local but she chose me”- Ruby Ojiakor overjoyed as she lands huge movie role with Toyin Abraham

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

Ruby Ojiakor, a Nollywood actress, has shed tears of joy after being chosen from among many to appear in Toyin Abraham’s next film project.

Ruby was seen rolling on the floor in tears in a video shared to her Instagram page, thanking Toyin for thinking her worthy.

She remarked on how many people had insulted her for being too stupid, local and everything, yet Toyin chose her for an international endeavor.

She thanked her Maker as well as the filmmaker for the opportunity.

“World best” World Best” World Best”. I love you. Thank you for giving me the privilege to be in ur movie. Which happens to be “My First Cinema Movie”.

They said I am too stup!d…
They said I am too local…
They said I don’t fit in at all…
Yet, world best still said, it’s me she wants in her international “Cinema Movie”.

God, who am I? That thou art so mindful.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you “World Best” for this privilege.

Thank you Jesus Christ for everything.

Hello, world”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “They talked about me but left the best part out”- Uche Elendu opens up on her hurt as she throws shade

60 mins ago

Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola makes a pledge as he begins a new journey to Nollywood

1 hour ago

Acting With The Legendary For The First Time- Omowunmi Dada Says As She Drops Photos With Osuofia

1 hour ago

Video: “Every second with you is Love”- Ini Edo gushes over daughter as they vacation in style

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button