Video: “They called me local but she chose me”- Ruby Ojiakor overjoyed as she lands huge movie role with Toyin Abraham

Ruby Ojiakor, a Nollywood actress, has shed tears of joy after being chosen from among many to appear in Toyin Abraham’s next film project.

Ruby was seen rolling on the floor in tears in a video shared to her Instagram page, thanking Toyin for thinking her worthy.

She remarked on how many people had insulted her for being too stupid, local and everything, yet Toyin chose her for an international endeavor.

She thanked her Maker as well as the filmmaker for the opportunity.

“World best” World Best” World Best”. I love you. Thank you for giving me the privilege to be in ur movie. Which happens to be “My First Cinema Movie”.

They said I am too stup!d…

They said I am too local…

They said I don’t fit in at all…

Yet, world best still said, it’s me she wants in her international “Cinema Movie”.

God, who am I? That thou art so mindful.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you “World Best” for this privilege.

Thank you Jesus Christ for everything.

Hello, world”.