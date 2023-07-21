ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “These two are hiding something from us” Reactions as Hilda Baci and Enioluwa Steps Out in Matching Outfit [Video]

Hilda Baci, popular Nigerian chef who just broke the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking session, fueled relationship rumors after being pictured with influencer Enioluwa.

Hilda Baci looked lovely in her exquisite gown and appeared affectionate while posing for pictures with Enioluwa at a fancy movie launch in Lagos.

Hilda Baci’s intriguing poses and reactions during the photoshoot have many Nigerians speculating about their relationship status, with many inquiring if they are dating.

As the photo gained popularity, the comment section became inundated with varied perspectives from Nigerians expressing their thoughts and responses to the touching picture.

Watch Video Below:

See some reactions below:

@limatt: “are they dating”

@Cruise store: “I must have miss an episode are they dating or what who have he left pricsy.”

@user408452638504: “I taught Hilda had a boyfriend, I don’t see him again.”

@Vasilis-Chukwunonso O: “Hilda looks great as usual and Eni really stepped out boldly today. Cool vibes.”

@Jerry: “this two are hiding something from us.. there is nothing you go tell me.”

@Mac_G: “these two are not telling us what we want to hear o.”

@BehJangas: “Are Nigerian people delusional, they see a man with full face of makeup and ask if they’re dating.”

@motivatio_quotes: “Don’t marry Yoruba man ooo because they will deny your children in future.”

