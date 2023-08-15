Video: “There’s One Housemate in Biggie’s House That Has a Very Bad Mouth Odour” – Uriel

Uriel Oputa, an evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ contestant, has disclosed that one of the housemates has a bad mouth odor.

During her media rounds following her eviction from the house on Sunday, Uriel revealed this to Naija FM.

She mentioned that one of the roommates has a foul mouth odor while discussing about her experience in Big Brother’s house.

When the radio hosts encouraged her to tell them who the person was, she refused, stating she wouldn’t divulge the individual’s name.

One of the show’s anchors was overheard mentioning Ike’s name – the same roommate Mercy Eke accuses of having poor bathroom manners.

