Video: “There’s more to this” – Reactions trail last chat of late doctor Vwaere who lost her life in elevator incident

Following the tragic elevator accident that ended her life, the last conversations of late doctor Vwaere Diaso and her colleague have created quite a stir online.

Lase Moye, a colleague of Doctor Vwaere Diaso, recalled her final discussion with the late doctor before her death.

The late doctor criticized the poor maintenance of their hospital hostel, which had leaking roofs, in Twitter exchanges.

Vwaere also complained about the damage done to her room every time someone showered or washed their bathroom.

Moye cried when uploading the talks online about the hostel’s poor maintenance and the impact it had on the residents.

She explained that they had complained about the leaking bathroom several times, but that the repairs had not been completed properly, and the problem persisted.

Several hospital facilities, including the elevator that killed Vwaere, were not operating, according to Moye.

She tweeted:

“Vwaere’s room was just under mine, each time we wash our bathroom on 10th floor, it leaks into her room on the 9th floor, we complained severally, eventually when they came to fix it they patched it with Evostic and some other stuff, leaking started again after some time.

“And I remember the hostel porter say if they complain hsc wont answer again o that we should just manage the patch. Guess we got tired of complaining since we were finishing soon.

“But see now, same Vwaere is gone because of same negligence. Why put people to live here when there isn’t maintenance of the basic facilities? Or is it when rain falls and our rooms get flooded, tired from work we spend the evening packing water after a long day’s job! Without hazard allowance but see now.”*

Netizens Reactions…

@beautymorak reacted: “The maintenance culture in Nigeria is Zero, Zero! God. This news breaks my heart too much.”

@sylee_jhay said: “Imagine this kind of inconvenience.”

@addvokeight commented: “Please if you have the resources to leave this country please leave. The system is entirely fucked up and in redeemable. So sad.”

@samantha_x added: “I think there’s more to this.”

