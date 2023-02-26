ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "There will be a massive national revolt if…" -BBNaija's Pere warns INEC

  • Pere expressed concern about the possibility of electoral fraud in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.
  • His warning to INEC is a reflection of the growing demand for free and fair elections in Nigeria.
Reality TV star Pere, in a deleted post on Twitter revealed what will likely happen if INEC attempts to rig the presidential election.

Pere, former military personnel, expressed concern about the possibility of electoral fraud in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

He stated that the public would not tolerate tampering with the election results and that the consequences of such actions would be severe.

Pere suggested that if INEC tampers with the election results, there will be a national revolt that not even the army can contain. He went further to call on INEC to do the right thing and warns them that the public is watching.

He wrote: Does @inecnigeria realize that there will be a massive national revolt that even the army can’t contain if they dare to even tamper with those results in any way shape of form? For once in your life you old corrupt fools should do the right thing! We are watching!!!!!

Pere’s warning to INEC is a reflection of the growing demand for free and fair elections in Nigeria.

