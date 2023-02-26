Video: “There will be a massive national revolt if…” -BBNaija’s Pere warns INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pere expressed concern about the possibility of electoral fraud in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Reality TV star Pere, in a deleted post on Twitter revealed what will likely happen if INEC attempts to rig the presidential election.

He stated that the public would not tolerate tampering with the election results and that the consequences of such actions would be severe.

Pere suggested that if INEC tampers with the election results, there will be a national revolt that not even the army can contain. He went further to call on INEC to do the right thing and warns them that the public is watching.

He wrote: Does @inecnigeria realize that there will be a massive national revolt that even the army can’t contain if they dare to even tamper with those results in any way shape of form? For once in your life you old corrupt fools should do the right thing! We are watching!!!!!

