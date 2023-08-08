Video: “There were nights I would cry” -BBNaija’s Gifty Powers welcomes third child, shares her pregnancy journey

Gifty Powers, a past housemate on Big Brother Naija, has given birth a third time.

The reality star gave birth to a baby boy, her third child.

Gifty described how she would cry every night while rocking her son to sleep as she is so proud of how far she has come when she announced the birth of her son on her Instagram page.

She claimed that while she had been on a crazy trip throughout her life, she had learned that her future was determined by the people and places she chose today.

Gifty characterized motherhood as a duty, a difficult one at that, but she loves it completely and still does, and she wouldn’t change a thing.

“One year don Waka!!

I am mother again!!! It’s a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl.

After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep. WHY? Because Im proud of how far I’ve come.

My life journey has been a [email protected] ride but in each of my journeys. I’ve come to realize that, WHERE & WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow, indeed this quote is a fact.

Motherhood is a responsibility, a challenging one at that, but I’ve loved yearly bit of it and in still loving it and wouldn’t change anything.

I could write a whole book about how my world turned from 60 to 360, but I still thank God for all of it.

It’s funny how I get swollen on my face and feet ONLY when I’m pregnant. It’s easy to get caught.

The last slide is about when pregnancy humbles you”.