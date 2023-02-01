ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “There is no way you’re not up to 50”- Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha trade words online, netizens react

  • Sharing the chat, Omoni Oboli disclosed that nobody insults her as much as Chioma does.
  • In the chat, the two actresses who appear to be best of friends badmouthed each other.
  • Chioma Chukwuka rained insults on Omoni by calling her an idiot and a fool.

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli recently took to social media to share a friendly-antagonistic chat between herself and her colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

In the chat, the two actresses who appear to be best of friends badmouthed each other. Chioma Chukwuka rained insults on Omoni by calling her an idiot and a fool.

Omoni in turn fired back by saying that she is not less than 50; although Chioma claims to be 42 years old.

Sharing the chat, Omoni Oboli disclosed that nobody insults her as much as Chioma does.

She wrote:

“If you were trying to reach me earlier today and I said I was on the phone, it’s with this scallywag Chioma! We’ll talk and laugh like hyenas for hours and nobody dey abuse me like this one! No single respect! 🥹🙄🤣
Meanwhile na she cry pass o! 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️

Tag your friends that will never respect you even if you are the president of the whole country! 🙆🏽‍♀️”

Several reactions trailed the post as cybernauts gushed over their friendship. Chioma Akpotha also took to the comment section to throw more jabs as she wrote in Igbo: ‘Anumanu’ which means ‘Animal’.

