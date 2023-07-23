Video: “There Is No Profit in Nyash, If You Like Post Your Backside, I No Go DM You” – Sabinus to Ladies [Video]

Sabinus, a well-known skit maker, has warned girls who try to attract his attention by uploading unclothed photos to quit wasting their time sincehe has plans to buy land.

Sabinus, real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, stated that he can see all of their efforts to get him to DM them.

He insisted that he would not slide into their DM whether they went completely n+ked or not.

According to the comedian, he is saving money because he intends to invest it by acquiring land, even if it is only half a plot.

He went on to say that there is no value or profit in chasing a woman’s derriere, and it is a complete waste of time.

watch him speak below

Reacting to the post;

scoobynero said: “He is not speaking on behalf of us YANSH LOVERS ooooo, he is speaking on behalf of those BREZZ lovers”

amaka_obodo wrote: “Eziokwu bu ndu”

vickygold009 observed: “Na their type dey like yansh pas don’t ever trust a man that says this”

thefoodnetworknig2 praised: “You’re not an investor for nothing, sabinus!”

808andyblayz said: “Not tryna knock a nigga off his hustle , but Ummm he’s not funny to me ! My household agrees with me! Just Incase y’all Wanna tussle Don’t me!”

instaview9ja commented: “Na yansh i wan invest my money on E no concern u”