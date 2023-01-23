Video: ‘There are people out there who are full of hate and envy’ – Skit maker, Ashmusy speaks on her struggles with controversies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A social media content creator, Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashymushy, who was earlier in the week linked to having an affair with controversial politician, Dino Melaye.

The allegations also pointed fingers at her colleague; another skit maker, Nons Miraj, as reports claimed they were having an affair with Melaye.

In a recent interview, Ashmusy stated that public figures often got enmeshed in controversies because they were in the limelight.

She said: “There are many people out there who are full of hate and envy; hence they want to drag others down to their levels, and make them as pathetic as they are.”

She further stated that her luxurious lifestyle was funded by her hard work. Responding to the allegation, she said,

“I will say they should keep swimming in their ignorance and poverty; that is their problem. “If they cannot see the work (we do) and the things we post every day, and realise that those things fetch us money (that is their problem). It is totally untrue (that I am being financed by anyone).”

She also stated that she was shocked when the news broke on the Internet during the week. She said,

“I was shock, as I did not understand it; especially because I had never met him or had anything to do with him (Dino Melaye). “The allegation came about because the blog involved was trying to chase clout and drive attention to their page.”

Asked why she sent the blogger a message if she was indeed innocent, Ashmusy said,