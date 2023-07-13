Video: “Their relationship is everything to emulate”- Jnr Pope hails Rita Dominic, and her Nollywood BFFs over their enviable relationship

Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo from Nollywood has shared his definition of success.

Yesterday, the actor celebrated Rita Dominic’s birthday by posting a video of a recent dinner where Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, and Ramsey Nuoah were present.

Junior Pope referred to them as legends and praised them for their admirable bond, which he said should be emulated.

He noted their progression from being the stars of VHS, DVD, DVD, Africa Magic, and now Netflix and Amazon movies.

Junior Pope commended them for remaining a unit and said that everyone should strive for their brand of fame.

“True definition of success… True legends. The relationship between these BIG NAMES is everything to emulate….started… From VHS to VCD to DVD to AMAGIC to NETFLIX, AMAZON, etc (wow) Who does that???

Yet still sticking together. I celebrate you all… The type of game everyone should pray for… HBD @ritadominic REEDEE, wishing you many more awesome years to come… Amen”.