Video: “The Weight Gain Looks Good on You”- Paul Okoye’s Lover Speaks on Pregnancy Rumours, Video Stirs Reactions

“Good girl dey pay, don’t let them use your head” – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy rools out advise for the ladies [Video]

Popular Psquare musician Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy’s young girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma, recently posted a new video in which she addressed rumors that she was pregnant.

Ivy denied the claim during the question-and-answer period, saying that she was using her body as a test subject.

In her words: “I am on a journey to gain little weight, I am just conducting an experiment on my body.”

In another video, Ivy advises a fan who asks how she has thrived despite being harassed, particularly over her relationship with the singer, that she has learned to love herself to the point where other people’s remarks bother her.

Advising the fan, Ivy said: “Know your worth and love yourself so deeply that no one can tell you what you don’t want to tell yourself. Learn to put people in their place if they want to move crazy.”

bussyboi_official: “She is sounding like @til_dayyy when she wants to savage someone .”

shuugaclassymakeoverr: “The weight gain really looks good on you.”

naomi_anyaegbu: “Put people in their places once in a while fr ❤️.” *

ibkcrotiquestoreng: “You are so beautiful by the way ❤️❤️Can’t stop staring at your skinnnnn .”

