Video: ‘The wait’ movie is the story of my marriage– Deyemi Okanlawon reveals

Popular actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed that the highly talked about Nigerian movie that was recently released on Netflix, titled the wait, is a story of himself and his wife.

According to the actor, whenever he sees the movie, his emotions get stirred and he gets broken.

“While reading the script and when on the set of THE WAIT I experienced the most powerful emotions I’ve ever felt as an actor and those emotions have been stirred every single time I have seen the film. The Wait is special to me because this was my wife and I’s story… and though it brings back painful memories it always reminds me of God’s grace and love and is a must-watch for anyone who is in their waiting season! Now streaming on Netflix.” Deyemi Okanlawon annouced on Instagram.

Deyemi Okanlawon marks 10th wedding anniversary with wife

this is coming after he recently penned an emotional note to his wife, Damilola in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Deyemi appreciated his wife for loving him despite his flaws. The actor also apologized to her for making her cry and hurting her.

He stated that if he had to choose who to spend his life with again, he would still choose his wife.