Video: “The ticket is yours”- Joke Silva prays for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory ahead of election
- The wife of Olu Jacobs, who has been a proud supporter and campaigner for Tinubu had shared photos from the grand Lagos rally held days back.
Veteran actress, Joke Silva has said a word of prayer for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the general election on Saturday.
Noting how the rally was the last of all presidential rallies, Joke Silva praised Tinubu for having a well fought contest.
Joke prayed that the presidential candidate and his vice, Shettima win the election.
“The Grand Lagos Rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s Grace the ticket is his and Shettimas. As usual with @kemskis and my big Sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the President on SDGs. Thanks ladies for everything”.