ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “The ticket is yours”- Joke Silva prays for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory ahead of election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 306 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The wife of Olu Jacobs, who has been a proud supporter and campaigner for Tinubu had shared photos from the grand Lagos rally held days back.


Veteran actress, Joke Silva has said a word of prayer for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the general election on Saturday.

The wife of Olu Jacobs, who has been a proud supporter and campaigner for Tinubu had shared photos from the grand Lagos rally held days back.

Noting how the rally was the last of all presidential rallies, Joke Silva praised Tinubu for having a well fought contest.

Joke prayed that the presidential candidate and his vice, Shettima win the election.

“The Grand Lagos Rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s Grace the ticket is his and Shettimas. As usual with @kemskis and my big Sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the President on SDGs. Thanks ladies for everything”.

Previous articleAngela Okorie shares video of thousands of PVCs trashed in a bin
Next articleBalqbonez gifts mum new car for her birthday -[Video]

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Deadbeat parents deserve no mercy” – Sandra Iheuwa seemingly throws shade

53 mins ago

Video: Balqbonez gifts mum new car for her birthday -[Video]

57 mins ago

Video: James Brown brings his family to tears as he surprises them with a new house [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Uche Ogbodo Cries Out As Husband Rejects Her Food Because ‘She Denied Him On Bed’ – [Video]

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button