Video: “The ticket is yours”- Joke Silva prays for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory ahead of election

Veteran actress, Joke Silva has said a word of prayer for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the general election on Saturday.

The wife of Olu Jacobs, who has been a proud supporter and campaigner for Tinubu had shared photos from the grand Lagos rally held days back.

Noting how the rally was the last of all presidential rallies, Joke Silva praised Tinubu for having a well fought contest.

Joke prayed that the presidential candidate and his vice, Shettima win the election.