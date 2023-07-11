Video: “The sweetest video” – Shippers jump for joy as Kiddwaya and Erica party hard together (Watch)

Following the release of a recent video featuring their favorite reality TV stars Kiddwaya and Erica, better known as Kiddrica, fans have started jumping for joy.

In the latest video to go viral, Kiddwaya and Erica disprove the doubters by being seen having a blast together at a party.

This comes after Kiddwaya discussed marrying his love interest Erica a few days ago in response to a question from an interested fan.

Remember that Kiddwaya and Erica were love interests on BBNaija 2020’s “Lockdown” episode? As a result, their fans made a ship called “Kiddrica” in their honor.

However, their display of affection comes to an abrupt end after the show as they are hardly seen together and many speculated that they are no more in a relationship.

In the new clip, Kiddwaya was spotted chilling with Erica, Tolanibaj, and Tochi. They all vibe and danced together in an environment that oozes absolutely nothing but positive energy.

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram page, Kiddwaya wrote; “If you come for us we are READY 😈🩸”

See reactions below;

i_am_chokoboo: This is how Sheggz and Bella were giving social distancing 😂Kidd and Erica I see what you people are doing 😂😂😂.

simplyivy29: All I see is Kidd and Erica, my people. I’m glad y’all are still good. ❤️ Lockdown gave us the best. 🔥🔥🔥.

florenceadese: Kidd Erica and Tolani combo is dope 👌 🙌.

daphrama22: I am a Kiddrica survivor, so if kiddrica is coming for All stars, this time I will die during its launch, bcose I dont learn , I will ship again😂.

mschinweigweh: Jubilation in Kiddrica fan club as Erica and Kidd were spotted having fun together in Lagos, Nigeria. Bloggers, Oya.

20shadeshair: I like when people maintain a good friendship even when they aren’t together not all relationships must work some is better to remain friends.

samawatimarion: This is EPIC. All time favourite season. If these group goes for all starts it will be over♥️🤣💃.