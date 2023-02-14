ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “The strongest woman I know”- Nkechi Blessing requests prayers as she marks 33rd birthday

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday is celebrating her birthday today, February 14, 2023.

Born on the day of love, it isn’t surprising to see that her birthday photos are Valentine-themed.

In her birthday post, the birthday girl hailed herself for being the strongest woman. She stated that she is her only competition and wouldn’t evolving.

“Happy Birthday to the strongest woman I know….. Nkechiyere Blessing Sunday…. You are my only competition sis. Don’t stop Evolving… Kindly say a prayer for me”.

“Say no to boring positions”- Nkechi Blessing shows off her official style/position for her birthday

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has unveiled her official style and position for her birthday today, February 14th, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page, the single mother of one revealed her favorite sex position in a loved-up photo with her boo.

Nkechi Blessing, urged her fans to stop doing boring positions and step up.

“THE OFFICIAL STYLE/POSITION FOR FEB 14TH 2023. SAY NO TO BORING POSITIONS. FROM ME AND MINE SAY HAPPY VALENTINE IN ADVANCE”.

