Video: “The song dey give goosebumps”- Mr P vibes to remix of 2005 hit Temptation, announces new album title

Psquare, are finally set to drop their first album after their reunion

Peter Okoye revealed the name of their new album as Legendary and also shared a video that came with a remix of their 2005 hit song Temptation

Many of their fans are anticipating the release of the new album, as many rated the latest version of Temptation highly

Nigerian music star Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare have finally announced the name of their first album since their reunion in 2022.

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 14, revealed their first album is titled ‘Legendary.’

Mr P also shared a video of him vibing to the new remixed version of their 2005 hit song Temptation.

“Who’s ready for @psquareworld new Album titled “LEGENDARY” Valentines Temptation❤️❤.”

Temptation was a hit track from Psquare’s second studio album, “Get Squared”, released in 2005 under Square Records.

some of the reactions culled below:

iamomenka2hot: “My eyes just dey go many many places.. Beautiful and classy video.”

kingpromise234: “I am happy ya back..we got work to do.. win Grammy this time.”

osealabi: “See human being living room, no be una legend wen parlour be like ogun shrine.”

mc_lively: “Why this video Dey gimme goosebumps.”

eriata_ese: “This song that year chai of my fav loving the new sound of it.”

praiz_sam: “Forever legends.”