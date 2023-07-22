Video: ‘The Situation of Things Is Getting Out of Hand, I Now Spend N640,000 On Fuel Per Month’ – Yhemolee

Idowu Adeyemi, commonly known as Yhemolee, a popular actor and singer, has decried the country’s deteriorating economic status.

He claimed that due to the increase in fuel prices, the normally congested Lagos has turned traffic-free.

According to Gistlover, the price of fuel at the pump on Tuesday soared to N612 per litre.

Thespian shared his concerns about the situation, noting that even the wealthy are experiencing the effects of the economic crisis.

He claimed that foreign currencies such as the British Pound and the US Dollar had recently gained significantly against the Nigerian Naira in the exchange market.

Yhemolee lamented that many Nigerians can no longer go to their places of work and businesses because of the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Speaking via Instagram, he said, “This administration brutal o. Even the rich are crying.

“Yesterday, I spent 15 minutes from Oniru, VI [Victoria Island] to Lekki Camp, that’s almost to Epe. 15 minutes, road clear on a working day. People didn’t go out? You didn’t see petrol?

“One Pound is now N1100, one dollar is N850. It cost me N52,000 to fill my Range Rover and N32,000 for my Chevrolet. That is N80,000 plus for petrol of the car. And I will fill both two times a week. N160,000 in a week for petrol times four that is N640,000 in a month.”