Video: The single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history-Donald Trump slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Former US President Donald Trump has slammed Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance as an “epic fail.”

Rihanna took to the stage on Sunday night, February 12, to perform some of her biggest hits including “Umbrella” and “We Found Love” during the heavily anticipated halftime show, her first live performance in several years. She also revealed that is currently pregnant with her second child.

Her performance drew several reactions from many social media users, including the ex-president, who described the performance as the worst halftime show in “history.”

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history ? This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her “Stylist!” Trump wrote.

Rihanna, who is not a fan of Donald Trump has consistently mocked and criticized the former President in the past.