Video: “The problem in Nigeria is becoming unbearable” -Actress Mary Njoku cries out

For weeks, Nigerians have had to endure hardships caused by fuel scarcity across the country, with the product selling for as much as ₦500 per litre, couple with the lack of cash as aresult of the new naira design

In a recent development Mary noted how there is scarcity of fuel, poor security, lack of cash flow and lots more.

Co-founder of Iroko Tv cum Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has lamented over the situation of things in the country.

Taking to her Instagram page last night, Mary questioned if her fans were awake as she has been unable to sleep over the country’s increasing problem. She also questioned how they were coping with the economic downturn.

“Who is awake? The problem in Nigeria is becoming unbearable. No money. No fuel. No security. Nothing!! How are we coping?

The situation don clear sleep for my eyes”.

This isn’t the first time the founder of ROK studios has been outspoken about the country’s predicament.