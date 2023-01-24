Video: “The pressure is getting wersser” – Ultimate love winner, Kachi tackles BBNaija’s over 500k photography outburst

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, 23rd January, Beauty took to Twitter to call out a photographer, who billed her 500k for a photoshoot.

Reacting to Beauty’s post, Kachi tweeted that Beauty flaunts a rich lifestyle, but makes noise over 500k.

According to her, a member of her team had reached out to the photographer, and to her shock, the bill totaled the sum of 500k.

Recall that Beauty shared the following tweets;

“Lagos!!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣 LMFAO…I contacted a photographer to shoot & this is what he tells me…250k per look & an additional 150k because he’s leaving his studio & another 100k because it’s weekend. 🤔🤔

PS: I was gonna do 3 looks 😂😂 “Let me add that I didn’t contact him personally, someone on my team did so it’s not even a case of “celebrity price or whatever”. “It sounds funny to me that I’m paying extra because first, it’s weekend and second, you have to move from your studio in this same Lagos 😂

Reacting to Beauty’s post, Kachi tweeted that Beauty flaunts a rich lifestyle, but makes noise over 500k.