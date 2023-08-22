Video: “The person that slut-shamed me has been discussing guys parts on the media” – Erica shades Uriel over her comment on Pere

Erica Nlewedim, a reality celebrity, has slammed a BBNaija roommate who slut-shamed her yet has been discussing men’s bodily parts in interviews.

On August 22nd, 2023, the brand ambassador resorted to Twitter to throw shade.

Erica Nlewedim

According to Erica, the reality star was cursing at her while she was in the house on her own time.

However, this has been making the rounds in the media, with many asking what she observed about other male BBNaija housemates.

She wrote ;

“The person who slut-shamed me has spent the last few weeks talking to the media about different guys body parts”

Netizens have opined that she’s probably talking of Uriel Oputa who recently spoke about Pere’s gbola.

Gistlover recently reported that Uriel Oputa, an evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has made a shocking revelation about her co-housemate, Pere Egbi’s genitals.

“He is huge down there” – BBNaija’s Uriel makes mind-blowing revelation on Pere, Nigerian reacts

Uriel, who was expelled last week Sunday, claimed to DSTV Nigeria that Pere has a large d!ck.

She claims she saw his enormous genitalia while they were swimming together in the house.

She stressed how “general” (large) Pere is down there.

Netizens Reactions…

Her statement, however, elicited diverse reactions, with many criticizing her. Some pointed out the irony of condemning men for discussing women’s intimate areas while ignoring it when women do the same.

One Lady Que wrote, “It’s all funny and cool until a man says something similar about a woman’s body

One Ada Ugo Homes wrote, “It’s funny and cruise because a woman said it. Now watch when a man makes such a statement all these two sides women will be barking in this mark housemate. Imagine It’s Seyi or Pere or Ike that said this una no go allow me hear word for this mark house

One Don Franklyn wrote, “Wait till it’s a man talking about a woman like this!! Pervert will be flying yo and down. This gender and double standards

One Nene George wrote, “Discussing the size of a man’s genitalia in a public domain is a no-no for me because if the same topic was to be reversed, most women would have found it offensive including me

One Abj Luxury Hub wrote, “If it was a man talking about the other gender’s private part like this, the comment section would be different. Ndi Mzuzu