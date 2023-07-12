Video: “The one after my heart”- Ini Edo celebrates her ‘husband’ Rita Dominic on her birthday

Rita Dominic, the “husband” of Nollywood actress Ini Edo, turns a new age today.

Ini Edo praised her for having a sweet soul and called her the one after her heart.

Rita Dominic, according to her, is the sweetest soul one could find today.

Ini Edo expressed her love for her and said that Rita Dominic is aware of how unique she is to her.

“Happy birthday to the one after my heart. My husby and the sweetest soul you would find these days @ritadominic. You already know how special you are to me. I love you forever and a day”.

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic stuns she celebrates birthday with heartfelt gratitude

Rita Dominic, one of Nollywood’s best actresses, is celebrating her birthday today.

The fair-skinned screen goddess posted a stunning selfie to Instagram in which she professed her unwavering gratitude to God.

She expressed gratitude to Him for all that He had given her.

“For all I am and I have is yours, God. Thank you.

12/07

Happy birthday Ree Dee.

Zamundans let’s celebrate”.