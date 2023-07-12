Video: “The older the wine”- Rita Dominic gushes over her ageless beauty as she marks 48th birthday

Veteran actress, Rita Dominic has gushed over her never-aging beauty and skin.

The movie star, who turns 48 today, has shared more stunning photos to celebrate her day.

While sitting in purple, the light-skinned beauty noted how she never ages. She added that the older she gets, the more the wine.

“The older the wine”.

Chioma Akpotha, Oge Okoye, Eve Esin, other Nollywood stars celebrate Rita Dominic as she turns 48

The fair-skinned screen goddess posted a stunning selfie to Instagram in which she professed her unwavering gratitude to God.

She expressed gratitude to Him for all that He had given her.

“For all I am and I have is yours, God. Thank you.

12/07

Happy birthday Ree Dee.

Zamundans let’s celebrate”.

The likes of Anita Joseph, Kemi Adetiba, Oge Okoye, Ego Oboyo, Omoni Oboli, Eve Esin, Chioma Akpotha, Caroline Danjuma, Destiny Etiko, Dorathy Bachor and more have showered her with sweet words.

Tricia Eseigbe Kerry wrote, “Happiest birthday Girlie, one of July’s Special. Stay blessed

Anita Joseph wrote, “Happy Birthday sunshine. More life more money. Soar higher sis

Kemi Adetiba wrote, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous

Oge Okoye wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Riri

Alex Unusual wrote, “Happy birthday mama

Ego Oboyo wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Ree. Wishing you an absolutely fabulous day

Omoni Oboli wrote, “Happy birthday omalicha

Eve Esin wrote, “Hbd my forever crush. God bless you today, morro and forever

Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy birthday Queen wishing you LLNP

Chioma Akpotha wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful

Caroline Danjuma wrote, “Happy birthday to my very own damsel. May God perfect all that concerns you. May everything you desire according to the will of God manifest in your life. Love you

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy blessed birthday to u my biggest queen

Dorathy Bachor wrote, “Happy birthday Aunty Rita. Love you always”.