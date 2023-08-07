Video: “The most stupid thing to do is fighting your husband’s side chic” – Blessing CEO advises women

Relationship expert, Blessing Ceo has urged ladies to never challenge their husbands’ side interests since doing so is foolish.

The relationship therapist Blessing CEO recently made some comments on Arise TV that have received backlash online.

Blessing believes that entering her husband’s personal space and attacking his mistress or side chic is the most foolish thing a woman could ever do.

She continued by saying that she usually tells women seeking counseling at her relationship lounge that they have no influence over their husband’s choices or desire to infidelity.

Nkiriuka asserted that men typically cheat out of ego and a desire to feel in control; however, if you question them more, they may admit to other motives.

The relationship therapist also disclosed that nothing can stop a man from leaving a woman when he grows tired of her.

“You’ve watered down Yul Edochie’s personality, I don’t know what he sees in you” – Blessing CEO drags Judy Austin

In other news, Blessing CEO, a controversial relationship guru, weighs in on Yul Edochie’s polygamy scandal while criticizing Judy Austin for insulting the actor.

Yul Edochie and Judy have been on everyone’s lips since last year, when the actor startled many by revealing the child he had with a coworker and accepting Judy as his second wife.

While many celebrities and netizens have expressed their various points of view, Blessing CEO stated that it was time for her to do so as well, as she has received inquiries from individuals seeking her viewpoint on the subject.

Blessing CEO explained that she and Yul are good friends and that he has the right to take another wife because polygamy is legal in Africa.

She does not agree with the way he treated his first wife, May, particularly after the death of their first child.

She accused Judy Austin of undermining Yul Edochie’s former status through her frequent online shenanigans.

Blessing also stated that she does not believe Judy charmed Yul and wonders what the actor sees in Judy Austin that causes him to act the way he does.