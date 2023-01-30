Video: The level of clout chasing is disgusting- Netizens drag Ka3na over fake pregnancy stunt to promote new business [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fans of Big Brother Naija Lockdown participant Katrina Jones, otherwise known as Ka3na, are mocking her pregnancy stunt.

GISTLOVER stated a few days ago that the reality star caught many people off guard when she announced she was expecting her second kid.

Ka3na, also nicknamed as ‘The Boss Lady,’ took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump in a portrait with her first child, Lila.

In an update to it, the divorcee had announced on her Instagram story that she had welcomed her baby in the UK.

Sharing a photo of her in her maternity gown, Ka3na revealed that she had given birth to a bouncing baby. The mother of two, however, didn’t reveal the sex of her child.

In a twist of turn, Ka3na revealed minutes ago that she wasn’t pregnant. The reality star had successfully pulled off a pregnancy stunt to create publicity for her new business.

Ka3na announced via her Instagram page that she is currently working on a project with her daughter. According to her, the brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bind between her and her super talented daughter, who doubles as her bff.

Following her fake pregnancy, Ka3na hailed herself for being the best in premium content.

One Layo wrote, “And that’s how I unfollowed you on all your platforms…this was unnecessary

One Agnes Omobolanle wrote, “Is this suppose to be funny

One Azuki James wrote, “This level of clout chasing is disgusting

One Kaycee Blinks wrote, “E be like day this one don dey [email protected]

One Bertha Korah wrote, “King of clout

One Linda Dadson wrote, “This level of [email protected] deserves it’s own reality show

One Goddess of Cruse wrote, “Madam rest in Jesus name