Video: “The lady with a golden heart”- Destiny Etiko beautifully celebrates Queen Nwokoye as she marks birthday

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, has beautifully celebrated her older colleague, Queen Nwokoye, on her birthday today.

She hailed the celebrant as the King’s Queen on her Instagram page, where she shared images of her and complimented her for being outstanding.

Queen Nwokoye, according to Destiny, is a lady with a golden heart.*

She poured prayers on her as she celebrated her new age.

“Happy blessed birthday to my queeeeeen.

The phenomenal.

The King’s Queen.

A lady with a golden heart @queennwokoye.

Wishing you long life and prosperity with heavenly blessings.

More undiluted grace. More open doors. More light. More money. Cheers MAMI. Love u Big. Happy Bday”.

“My baby is taken” – Destiny Etiko overjoyed as colleague, Chisom Steve gets engaged

Destiny Etiko, a popular Nollywood actress, is preparing to put on her dancing shoes as she announces the engagement of her colleague, Chisom Steve.

The voluptuous actress shared a pre-wedding snapshot of the couple, who are about to be husband and wife.

Her pal Chisom Steve was seen clutching the back of her man’s head with her hand and an elegant engagement ring beautifully set on her finger in the snapshot shared.

Destiny Etiko couldn’t suppress her enthusiasm for her pal and joyously revealed that she had been abducted.

She then continued to pray over the couple’s union and wished them a beautiful household.*

The actress wrote …

“My baby is taken 😁💃💃💃🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️@chisom_steve ❤️A big congratulations to u my baby Your home is blessed 🥲 🙏”