Video: “The Lady in Red” Somadina Adinma Gushes Over Ned Nwoko’s Wife Regina Daniels as She Steps Out In Style With Senator’s Wives

Regina Daniels, the Nollywood actress and wife of wealthy businessman Ned Nwoko, has once again made news.

This time, it’s due to her gorgeous look at a recent function for senator’s wives.

The movie star had accompanied Her Excellency Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio to an orphanage.

The senator’s wife shared pictures from the visitation and noted that their charitable act was made possible by Mrs. Oluremi Bola Tinubu’s effort as Nigeria’s First Lady.

She noted on how the First Lady is still committed to assisting others in their neighborhood who are less fortunate.

“We joined Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio in visiting orphanage homes, in support of the First Lady of Nigeria’s Initiative, Her Excellency Mrs Oluremi Bola Tinubu. Her Excellency remains committed to uplifting the less privileged in our society and will actively support poverty alleviation Initiatives for the benefit of all Nigerians, especially those who are marginalized” she wrote.

Adinma Somadina enthused about her appearance and beauty in her comment section, referring to Regina Daniels as the “lady in red.”

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and exquisite taste, Regina’s appearance at the gathering led fans to praise her.

The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the event, which took place on Monday.

According to her, the dinner was hosted by Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of Senate President Bukola Saraki, who also serves as the President of the Council.