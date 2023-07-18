Video: The Johnsons’ cast and crew members mark one year remembrance of Late Ada Ameh

The popular family sitcom series The Johnson recently marked the one-year anniversary of late actress Ada Ameh’s death.

Members of her family on the show were seen in a solemn and reflective mood, paying tribute to the Veteran, in a trailer for the series’ new episode, which was spotted on Charles Inojie’s Instagram page.

Inojie, who played Ada Ameh’s husband in the family sitcom, said her death has had a profound and devastating impact on them.

He claims that the last year hasn’t been the same without her. He went on to say that the loss is still a heavy burden, and they haven’t fully recovered from the void she left behind.

The death of actress Ada Ameh undoubtedly shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core.

On July 17, 2022, Ameh, who was known for her role as ‘Emu’ in the popular TV series, collapsed at the home of a wealthy oil family in Delta state, where she had gone on a visit.

She was rushed to the Nigerian Petroleum Hospital, but she died before she arrived.

The actress was laid to rest in Ogobia, Otukpo LGA, Benue state.