Video: “The guy lose control”- Couple left in shock as Olamide unexpectedly storm their wedding – [Video]

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A couple were undeniably surprised after Rapper, Olamide Adedeji stormed their wedding ceremony and subsequently performed one of his hit tracks, ‘Lagos Boys‘.

The bride who was overly excited jumped repeatedly. The singer went on to share a warm hug with both the groom and bride respectively.

Reacting to the video, netizens commented on how surprised the groom looked upon seeing Olamdie at his wedding while others penned their observations about the bride’s reaction.

marcu_sdmw wrote:

“Olamide Don collect this one wife 😂 the girl just Dey try control her self ni 😂”

lokomoney7060 wrote:

“The wife won remove cloth dance 😂😂😂”

alhaji_tao wrote:

“The guy lose control 😂😂”

One theofficial_chika wrote:

“The groom was like who invited him…hope say e no enter my budget o…the camera man was like Baba dance…no be your bill.”

olaibi_jnr wrote:

“Omo if me I see olamide I go faint oo 🥺😥😭”

official_marleytalker wrote:

“Why the Bobo Dey look Olamide like that lol 😂”*