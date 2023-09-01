Video: “The God That Breaks Waters Will Break Ours” May Edochie Speaks Following the Recent Death Threats on Daughter

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s wife, has finally come out in the aftermath of recent death threats and prayers for her daughter, Danielle Edochie.

Recall that that a week ago, online users had expressed concern for May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle Edochie over death prayers from a random lady.

A lady named Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra, who appears to harbor deep hatred for the young Edochie, has been sending her death prayers.

The woman had written a number of disturbing comments on Danielle’s Facebook page, urging her to be killed.

Social media users were alarmed by the words that drew their notice, and several called for her arrest.

Speaking up after the incident, May expressed her gratitude to everyone who had prayed for her girl as well as her family.

She shared her hope that the God who breaks waters would break their water and begged for God to take away every giant in their families.

“I appreciate y’all amazing fans for standing in the gap with prayers for me and my family. May God remove every giant in your families.

The God that breaks waters will break our water. Love always”.