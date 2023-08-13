Video: “The Father of a Great Man” Judy Austin Praises Pete Edochie Amid Ongoing Family Drama

In the midst of ongoing family conflict, Nollywood actress and producer Judy Austin took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic Pete Edochie, referring to him affectionately as The Father of a Great Man.

Judy Austin made this statement in the comments section of her husband’s, Yul Edochie’s, Facebook post, where she congratulated him for raising such a lovely man as her spouse.

Recall that the actor had publicly apologized to his father, Pete Edochie, for making his statement untrustworthy.

Yul Edochie had posted a video and images of his father on his Instagram page.

Although he did not apologize, he did use nice words to eulogize his father, which many saw as an apology.

He wrote:

“THE LION OF AFRICA!

EBUBEDIKE.

A LIVING LEGEND.

THE GREATEST.

THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE.

CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie

Long life, good health, and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad.

.My man for life.”

Taking to the comment section, Judy Austin wrote:

“Ebube Dikeh the Lion of Africa!!! Father to a Great Man is Isi Mmili Ji Ofor”.

In a related story, Pete Edochie eulogizes May Edochie, attributes the success of their home to her.

Pete Edochie, a well-known actor in Nollywood, has addressed Yul’s contentious marriage to Judy Austin and May Edochie’s recent actions for the first time, speaking extensively on both matters.

During a fascinating and intriguing interview with Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie was asked if he knew beforehand about Yul’s plans to marry Judy Austin.

In response, Pete Edochie said that he was taken by surprise when Yul’s controversial marriage to Judy Austin happened. He pointed out that Yul is 41 years old and, in general, he refrains from getting involved in his sons’ marital matters because they are mature enough to make their own decisions.