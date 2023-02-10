Video: “The devil is a liar”- Davido’s babymama Sophia Momodu writes as Imade Adeleke gets hospitalized [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The sad news was disclosed by her mother, Sophia Momodu, via her Snapchat.

Sharing a word of prayer for her mini me, Sophia stated that the devil is going to tell a lie but they move.







Beloved Nigerian singer, Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke has been hospitalized.

She shared a video of Imade in hospital with drips on her hands, Sophia revealed that her daughter has been hospitalized.

“One thing about the devil…he is gonna tell a lie but we move”.

“Imade is a Gem”-Reactions as Sophia Momodu rolls out Christmas photos with daughter, Imade

Sophia Momodu Nigerian singer, Davido’s first babymama has left many gushing over her Christmas photos with daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The mother of Davido’s first child took to Instagram to share stunning photos of her and her mini-me to celebrate the festive season.

“COMPLIMENTS OF THE SEASON! WE WISH EVERYONE A HOLIDAY SEASON FILLED WITH LOVE”, SHE CAPTIONED THE POST.

The photos has since won the hearts of many as they took to the comment to lavish sweet words on her.

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Fapson and Enioluawa commented with love emojis.

One Street Ford wrote, “This is so beautiful mama Imade and her princess

One Shimas Blog wrote, “If beauty was person

One Simply hind wrote, “I love you and your beautiful princess stay strong my lady