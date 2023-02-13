Video: “The demeaning thing a female nurse told me when I was trying to get pregnant”- Mo’Cheddah recounts [Video]

In an interview with podcast host, Tea With Tay, Mo’Cheddah disclosed that it took her and her husband years for them to conceive.

While undergoing series of tests to get pregnant at 29, a nurse stated that if she had gotten married earlier, she would have found it easy to get pregnant.







Nigerian singer, Modupe Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola better known as Mo’Cheddah has revealed the demeaning statement a female nurse said to her while she was trying to conceive.

In an interview with podcast host, Tea With Tay, Mo’Cheddah disclosed that it took her and her husband years for them to conceive.

While undergoing series of tests to get pregnant at 29, a nurse stated that if she had gotten married earlier, she would have found it easy to get pregnant.

The nurse further stressed that difficulty is pregnancy is one of the reasons why mothers advocate for their daughters to get married early.

Mo’Cheddah admitted that the word struck her, and made her feel devastated.