Video: “The delusion is getting scarier”- Amanda clears the air on allegation of welcoming a second child for Davido

Finally, Amanda, the second baby mama of award-winning music star, Davido had cleared the air on the allegation of welcoming a second child with the singer.

Taking to her Instagram page, Amanda fumed over the false news circulating the internet over her latest photo.

The mum of one had shared a photo of her and a newborn, which many assumed was the singer’s second child with her.

The US-Based babymama made it clear that the child is for her best friend as she slammed social media users for being stup!d.

Hailey’s mum expressed her frustration at how every of her move is being watched by many and how stories are being fabricated.

Amanda noted how she isn’t one to address things as she begged for her name to be excluded from false reports.

“Woke up to some serious bullshit! I can’t even post my best friend’s baby without you people making shit up! It clearly says “Vi’s baby”. Like tf is really wrong with you people? Or did I type in Chinese? Cause that was clearly simple English!

You people r sick. Leave me tf alone! I never clear up shit, but keep my name out of y’all mouth with all these damn lies and imaginations! That’s my fucking best friend’s baby! I knew y’all were stup!d but I didn’t know y’all couldn’t read either. Tf

The delusion is getting scary…y’all go find a better hobby instead of stalking my every move and making shit up! Y’all don’t get tired”.