Video: “The best in everything”- Mo Bimpe marks husband Lateef Adedimeji’s birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mo Bimpe has listed out some unique things she loves about her man, Lateef Adedimeji, as he adds a year

Mo Bimpe took to social media and reminded fans of her love and admiration for her full-time lover, who has continued to make their union sweet

To celebrate Lateef’s big day, the adoring actress shared some lovely pictures of herself with her husband, prompting a flood of well-wishes

Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe is celebrating her husband, Lateef Adedimeji’s birthday today, February 1st, 2023.

The wife of the prolific actor, via her Instagram page, revealed the unique name she calls her husband. Mo Bimpe disclosed that she calls her husband genius as he is the best in everything.

Describing him as he favorite in every way, she affirmed her love for him.

“Hey HubStar,

It’s officially your birthday in Naija. Happy birthday to the best in everything. My fav in every way. Love you my Superstar”.

Her husband on his part, shared dapper photos on his Instagram page.

Lateef, who is currently in the US, expressed gratitude to God for his mercy. He revealed that whenever he doesn’t understand anything, he trust in Him to fix it.

“Even when I don’t understand it. I just trust God to fix it. God has been merciful, may his name be praised. Happy birthday to you AbdulLateef”. Mo Bimpe marks husband Lateef Adedimeji’s birthday

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to wife’s post: “Thank you my love , my engine room and my joy . I love and appreciate you always . Ma lo e gbo lagbara olohun.