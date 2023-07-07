Video: “The 1st one never do you?” – BBNaija Nina Ivy stirs reactions as she thanks God after another round of BBL surgery

Nina Ivy, an ex-Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, has undergone surgery a second time for a butt enlargement.

The reality star, who isn’t embarrassed to admit she’s had surgery, revealed via her Instagram story that she’s had yet another Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL as it’s more commonly known.

Nina boasted that her new body is “bodying,” and she was thrilled to finally reveal her new appearance to her fans. *

The public figure underwent butt enlargement surgery in July 2021, adding her name to a growing list of female celebrities.

Nina recently performed a gospel song while showing off her new body shape. She urged her followers to prepare for her eventual suffocation.

The video was captioned, “This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying. Can’t wait to show u guys. Like I’m screaming. Get ready to be sick of me coz Bby it is bodyinggggggy”.

Social media users trooped to comment section to share their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

official_richblood01 said, “Nigeria and fake love for God 😂”.

ceecescloset said, “Na only me and 6 other people remain to see doctor. And I be like slate for back”.

ayoquxibe said, “Once they start, they never stop until the whole body is messed up.”

eze_ifediba said, “Low self esteem is very bad. Once you keep finding fault in the way you look even if you like let a carpenter doctor do your body you will still find fault with it. Love yourself ❤️. You’re beautiful the way you are”.

somma_dresspiration said, “The first one no do you abi? 🤦🏼‍♀️ Get sick of you maka why please? If you like do hundred times, that one concern you. I just hope you’re really happy deep down and not just tryna impress social media people? As for me, nothing concern me oh📌”.