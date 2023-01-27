Video: “That time Timaya still dey love actress” – Bovi says as he shares throwback photo with famous entertainers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bovi Ugboma recently shared a throwback photo of himself with foremost entertainers such as Wizkid, Wande Coal, Godwin, and Timaya

He further bragged by stating that he was already made at that time but kept it hidden.

Famous comedian, Bovi Ugboma recently shared a throwback photo of himself with foremost entertainers such as Wizkid, Wande Coal, Godwin, and Timaya alongside remarks that described the current predicament or situation of each of them back then.

Taking to Instagram, Bovi disclosed that the photo was taken in 2013 when Wizkid was still being tutored on how to spend his money, Godwin hadn’t bought a car, Wande Coal hasn’t started smoking, and Timaya was still in love with an actress (although he didn’t mention a name).

He further bragged by stating that he was already made at that time but kept it hidden.

He wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 2013 #tbt that time dem still dey tell Wiz how to spend him money. Godwin neva buy moto. Wande neva dey smoke, Timaya dey love actress. Me?, I don made but I been Dey hide am.”

Bovi reacts to Nancy Isime’s nude scene in Shanty Town

amid the brouhaha trailing Nancy Isime’s unclad scene in the movie ‘Shanty Town’, controversial Bovi had also taken to the comment section to showcase adamancy even after Nancy disclosed that the body parts flashed in the movie belonged to her body double.