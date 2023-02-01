Video: “That nanny is the best she knows her job”- Viral video of nanny covering faces of Funke Akindele’s twins stirs reactions
Nanny of popular actress turned politician, Funke Akindele, has been hailed online for covering the faces of the actress’ twin kids.
The incident happened after the actress suddenly bumped into some TikTok dancers on the road.
The actress was passing with her twin sons, a female guard and her son’s caregiver when she noticed the dancers were making a video in public.
As soon as the nanny noticed they were being filmed, she quickly pulled the twins closer and covered their faces.
This act earned her accolades from netizens who are aware of the actress’ decision to hide the faces of her kids.
Man alarmed after $11000 mysteriously left his Zenith bank account
A UK-based man has been left dumbfounded and has called out his bank after the sum of $11000 left his account without his consent.
The man takes to his official Facebook page to rant and reveal that the sum of $11000 mysteriously left his bank account.
He further states that his debit card is in his Nigeria home, where no one has access to it. Hence, there is no way he authorized such a transaction.
He wrote:
“@ZenithBank Today I noticed that a total of $11.031 was missing from my Domiciliary account. The money is showing in my ledger balance but it’s not showing in my account balance. I have contacted your bank and they said someone made fraudulent transactions with my account.
My dollar debit card that is inside my house and no one else has any access to it whatsoever. I have contacted your people @ZenithBank to make sure that money is returned to my account as I didn’t authorize any such withdrawals.
cenbank @ZenithBank I do not understand how your bank has become so porous that any fraudulent transactions are easily authorized from your bank. @cenbank
Please anyone who can help me should please assist. In this hard economy. $11,031 is not 11 thousand naira. @ZenithBank please I do not want to hear any stories. I am storming your bank tomorrow to raise h, II BI od will be sr d at that bank tomorrow. Because I don’t understand how $11,031 will be fraudulently spent from my account without my approval and you people are talking nonsense.”