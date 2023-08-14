Video: “That girl lies a lot, always twisting the truth” — Doyin rages, exposes Ilebaye

Doyin David, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, expresses annoyance as she exposes her colleague, Ilebaye, for being manipulative with lies.

During a conversation on Sunday evening, Doyin expressed her displeasure with her colleague for frequently lying to preserve her own skin.

The self-proclaimed therapist stated this while addressing a talk she attempted to have with Ilebaye about Angel.

According to Doyin, Ilebaye became defensive and walked out on her without saying anything, only to lie about it.

“Sometimes, be watching how people are with people. Don’t just watch the way they are with you. That girl lies a lot. I called her to have a conversation; she stood up, walked away and she was very disrespectful,” she said in part.

“Respect yourself so people can respect you” – Doyin advises Ilebaye following clash with housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin has shared a piece of advice with Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

While sharing advice with her on how to attract respect from other housemates, Doyin was seen seated together with Ilebaye on the couch

Doyin told Ilebaye to stop moving from one bed to the other by way of flirting with the men. She stated that any man who wants to spend the night with her should come to her bed instead.

This advise from Doyin comes after Ilebaye had a clash-on with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night.

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.