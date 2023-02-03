Video: “That fine babe you like, how do you expect her to maintain her beauty?” – Tolani Baj to close-fisted men [Video]

Tolanibaj said that when a girl bills a man, he has to understand that she’s trying to maintain that beauty that he loves.

According to the reality star looking beautiful doesn’t come cheap.

Reality star turned DJ, Tolani Baj admonishes miserly men who wants good-looking women but don’t want to spend on them.

The ex-BBNaija housemate who has been lecturing men on the importance of spending on their girlfriends and wives said this in a viral video.

Tolani Baj declared that looking beautiful doesn't come cheap.

According to her, rather than come online to wail about how women feel entitled to their partners’ money, they should stop going out with them.

