Video: “Thanks to your mum for all the support”- Olakunle Churchill appreciates his ex-wife as he marks daughter’s birthday

Olakunle Churchill, a businessman and Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, has expressed gratitude to his ex-wife on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday.

Olakunle thanked his ex-wife for her support throughout the years on his Instagram page.

He committed the celebrant to God’s hands by sharing images of her.

“Heavenly Father, as my daughter celebrates another year of her life, I pray for her growth and well-being. May she always walk in the light of Your love, finding strength in her faith and compassion in her heart? Grant her dreams to chase, adventures to embark upon, and the knowledge that she is cherished beyond measure! Happy Birthday my beloved daughter. Thanks to your mum for all the support”.

In another post, he wrote,

“On this day, a queen was born. Abimbola Oladunni Churchill”.

“Na old video” – Reactions as Olakunle Churchill adorable family moments amid marriage crisis reports

meanwhile Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, used social media to elegantly debunk rumors that his marriage to Rosy Meurer was ending.

Churchill uploaded a sweet family video in response to the reports.

Churchil, his wife, and their son are seen in the video arriving at an airport with him as they travel to Paris.

In the touching scene, Churchill also bid his wife and son farewell while staying behind, giving them a heartfelt embrace and kiss.

Churchill wrote a caption for the video that expressed his joy in granting his son’s wishes.

In his words: “Oba says it’s Disney Land in Paris for this Summer ✈️ Oba asked … Oba received.”

While some users responded with enthusiasm at the apparent harmony within the family, there were others who criticized Churchill, claiming that he shared an old video as a means of damage control.

larmieevon wrote: “One thing I know about karma, you can’t fool it even if you try to hide the truth. It’s just a matter of time. So keep playing mind games to fool yourself say you fooling us.”

confyemmap7 wrote: “Dis is old video the boy has grown more than dis .it’s ur family not ours u gat nothing to prove to us ,this is not necessary.”

bestjeff86 wrote: “But this is old video nah . Ur son is bigger than ds . Stop proving pls . It’s ur life.”

michelog_nig wrote: “Protect this Marriage at all cost. I love what you two share.”