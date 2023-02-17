Video: “Thanks for being the best stepmom to King”- Tonto Dikeh celebrates Olakunle Churchill’s ex-wife, Bimbo on her birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto shared a video of Bimbo, describing her as the best step mother to your son.

Her birthday message has since stirred reactions on social media as many tag Tonto a drama queen.







Popular actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has gotten many talking with her birthday message to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s first wife, Bimbo.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto shared a video of Bimbo, describing her as the best step mother to your son.

Affirming her love for her, she appreciated her for her words of encouragement, love, friendship and sisterhood.

Praying for her, she wrote,

“Happy super birthday boo. Thanks for being the best Step – Mum to your SON KING. We love you and can’t wait to party with you in person, while we pop champagne in your absence!!! Thanks for all your encouragement, the love, sisterhood, friendship for always having our back… God bless you so much. My your doors open. May your name attract greatness just the way your heart is… This year will be a year of recovery and beauty!!! Love you Bimbs “.

Her birthday message has since stirred reactions on social media as many tag Tonto a drama queen.

One Big Brother lockdown wrote, “She likes drama she can’t just stay away never! Haba

One Favour Agueze wrote, “What in the co-wives is going on hia

One Tap drink on wheels wrote, “What is this meaning of stepmom? Tonto dey confused

One Koli des wrote, “Confusion everywhere man dey wish son, son’s mama dey wish man’s ex-wife which the son’s mama calls step mom… Ike gwuru